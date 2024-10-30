Short Interest in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) Increases By 22.4%

Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the September 30th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 327,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACTG. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acacia Research in the second quarter worth $43,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Acacia Research in the second quarter worth about $83,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 36.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 4,638 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 146.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 28,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 16,735 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Acacia Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Acacia Research Trading Up 0.4 %

ACTG stock opened at $4.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.90, a current ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $476.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.99. Acacia Research has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $5.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Acacia Research ( NASDAQ:ACTG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.84 million for the quarter. Acacia Research had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 44.42%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Acacia Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

Acacia Research Company Profile

Acacia is a publicly traded (Nasdaq: ACTG) company that is focused on acquiring and operating businesses across the industrial, energy and technology sectors where it believes it can leverage its expertise, significant capital base, and deep industry relationships to drive value. Acacia evaluates opportunities based on the attractiveness of the underlying cash flows, without regard to a specific investment horizon.

