Short Interest in Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Increases By 29.2%

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,100 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the September 30th total of 99,900 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Airgain Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRG opened at $9.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 0.72. Airgain has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $9.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.12 and its 200 day moving average is $6.77.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The company had revenue of $15.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million. Airgain had a negative net margin of 23.19% and a negative return on equity of 29.18%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Airgain will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AIRG shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Airgain from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Airgain from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airgain

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Airgain by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 66,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Airgain by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 352,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Airgain by 195.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 36,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airgain by 8.3% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 426,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 32,521 shares in the last quarter. 52.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; profile ceramic embedded antenna; ultra embedded antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas.

Featured Stories

