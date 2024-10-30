Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Sierra Bancorp from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

BSRR stock opened at $28.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.03. The company has a market cap of $421.68 million, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Sierra Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.75 and a 12-month high of $31.85.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $52.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Olague sold 3,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $85,814.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,729.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 680,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,737,000 after buying an additional 5,830 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 657,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,707,000 after buying an additional 7,515 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 150,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 15,080 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 24.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 74,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 14,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

