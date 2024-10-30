Simon Property Group (SPG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Friday, November 1st. Analysts expect Simon Property Group to post earnings of $3.01 per share for the quarter. Simon Property Group has set its FY24 guidance at $12.80-12.90 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 12.800-12.900 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($1.42). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.14% and a net margin of 45.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Simon Property Group to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $172.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. Simon Property Group has a 12 month low of $104.24 and a 12 month high of $177.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.17 and a 200 day moving average of $155.89. The firm has a market cap of $56.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $2.05 per share. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.46%.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Allan B. Hubbard purchased 370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $167.30 per share, with a total value of $61,901.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,738,557.30. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (down from $190.00) on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 price target (up previously from $157.50) on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.78.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

