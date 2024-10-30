Skye Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYE) Receives $18.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Skye Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.67.

Get Skye Bioscience alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Skye Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Skye Bioscience in a report on Friday, September 20th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Skye Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Skye Bioscience in a report on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Skye Bioscience in a report on Friday, September 20th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Skye Bioscience

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skye Bioscience

In other Skye Bioscience news, Director Andrew J. Schwab sold 252,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.60, for a total value of $1,666,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,356 shares in the company, valued at $437,949.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Andrew J. Schwab sold 13,837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $83,852.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,638.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Andrew J. Schwab sold 252,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.60, for a total value of $1,666,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,949.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKYE. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Skye Bioscience during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Skye Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Skye Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skye Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Skye Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Skye Bioscience Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of SKYE opened at $5.22 on Friday. Skye Bioscience has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $19.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.07.

Skye Bioscience (NASDAQ:SKYE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Skye Bioscience will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

About Skye Bioscience

(Get Free Report

Skye Bioscience, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes cannabinoid-based molecules for the treatment of infectious diseases. The company's lead product candidate is SBI-100 used in the treatment of glaucoma and ocular hypertension. It is also developing SBI-200 to treat and manage various eye diseases, including uveitis, dry eye syndrome, macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skye Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skye Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.