SkyWest (SKYW) to Release Earnings on Thursday

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.92 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SkyWest Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SKYW opened at $95.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.95. SkyWest has a 12 month low of $41.18 and a 12 month high of $96.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

