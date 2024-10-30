Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Stock Holdings Increased by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 27.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $3,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 79.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total transaction of $993,580.51. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,638,548.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total value of $993,580.51. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,026 shares in the company, valued at $2,638,548.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $950,462.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,203 shares in the company, valued at $3,793,589.91. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,341 shares of company stock worth $2,142,110. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $98.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.85 and a 200-day moving average of $101.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.06 and a 1 year high of $120.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.20.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $905.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.41 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SWKS shares. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. B. Riley lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.88.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

