SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.73.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SM. Tudor Pickering upgraded SM Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of SM Energy from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Shares of NYSE:SM opened at $41.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 4.18. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $34.13 and a 12-month high of $53.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $634.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.63 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 33.18% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from SM Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SM. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 509.7% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 567 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its position in SM Energy by 461.9% in the 2nd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 590 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SM Energy during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 872 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy in the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

