SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Price Target Raised to C$25.50 at BMO Capital Markets

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$23.50 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$26.17.

SRU.UN stock opened at C$25.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$26.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$23.97. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52-week low of C$20.67 and a 52-week high of C$27.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.88.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

