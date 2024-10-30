SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Price Target Raised to C$25.50 at BMO Capital Markets

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.79% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$23.50 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$26.17.
SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.
