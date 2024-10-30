Smith Salley Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Smith Salley Wealth Management increased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 967.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,404 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 63,807 shares during the period. Smith Salley Wealth Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $12,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. AXA S.A. lifted its position in Broadcom by 2.7% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 291,078 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $467,334,000 after buying an additional 7,608 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 947.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 689,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $119,000,000 after purchasing an additional 623,983 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 913.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 78,977 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,624,000 after purchasing an additional 71,181 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 887.0% during the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 180,672 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,166,000 after buying an additional 162,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 851.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 120,969 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $20,867,000 after buying an additional 108,251 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of AVGO opened at $179.24 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.72 and a 12-month high of $186.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 184.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total transaction of $3,591,588.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 399,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,744,366. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total value of $3,591,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,744,366. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $8,168,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,910 shares in the company, valued at $217,594,136.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 311,080 shares of company stock valued at $53,540,590. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Broadcom from $173.50 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.54.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AVGO

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.