Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Has $6.60 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 217.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.93.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $930,113.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,973 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,683.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $160.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $385.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.52. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $143.13 and a fifty-two week high of $168.85.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $22.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 35.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.92%.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.