Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Sotherly Hotels from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Performance

About Sotherly Hotels

Shares of SOHO stock opened at $1.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.26. Sotherly Hotels has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $25.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.67.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

