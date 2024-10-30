SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $8,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 661,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,629,000 after acquiring an additional 23,936 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. BayBridge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC now owns 8,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 111,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after buying an additional 3,855 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SRLN stock opened at $41.93 on Wednesday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $40.71 and a 12 month high of $42.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.75.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

