SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Purchased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDYG. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 20,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 282,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,760,000 after purchasing an additional 6,154 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 30.8% in the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 825,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,419,000 after purchasing an additional 194,413 shares during the period. Convergence Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Convergence Financial LLC now owns 226,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,863,000 after buying an additional 19,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA MDYG opened at $88.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52-week low of $64.67 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.37.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

