Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Orrstown Financial Services Inc.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,355 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 498.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 335 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.
Starbucks Price Performance
Starbucks stock opened at $97.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.20. The company has a market cap of $110.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $71.55 and a 1-year high of $107.66.
Starbucks Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.35%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks
In other news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,682.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,682.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp acquired 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,316,143. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SBUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Baird R W raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.48.
Starbucks Company Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
