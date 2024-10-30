State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 1,450 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $4,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 424.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,722,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $329,680,000 after buying an additional 1,393,918 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 20.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,909,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,514,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,588 shares during the period. M&G Plc bought a new stake in Republic Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,892,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 83,671.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 538,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,183,000 after purchasing an additional 538,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,262,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,697,000 after purchasing an additional 182,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total transaction of $649,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,832.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RSG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Republic Services from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $196.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.18.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $204.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $208.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 38.86%.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

