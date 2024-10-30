State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 2,850 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $5,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter valued at $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter worth about $45,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.25 per share, with a total value of $55,244.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,535.25. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FIS. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.30.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $90.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.07 billion, a PE ratio of -8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.31 and a 12-month high of $91.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.51.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.13. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

