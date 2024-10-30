State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Stake in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,357 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $4,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GKOS. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Glaukos during the third quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 2nd quarter worth $187,000. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.36, for a total value of $646,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,216,581.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Aimee S. Weisner sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,614,280. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 5,000 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.36, for a total transaction of $646,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 102,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,216,581.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,873. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GKOS has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Glaukos from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Piper Sandler set a $140.00 price objective on Glaukos in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Glaukos from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Glaukos has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.45.

Shares of GKOS opened at $137.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of -47.83 and a beta of 1.02. Glaukos Co. has a twelve month low of $59.22 and a twelve month high of $137.81.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.52). The business had revenue of $95.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.86 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 47.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

