State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 223,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $4,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 38.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 260.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $152,000.

NYSE:HR opened at $18.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 0.91. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52 week low of $12.77 and a 52 week high of $18.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.89 and a 200 day moving average of $16.88.

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.77). Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 42.79% and a negative return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $316.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Knox Singleton purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.24 per share, with a total value of $118,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 57,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,175.68. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John Knox Singleton acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.24 per share, with a total value of $118,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 57,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,175.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.39 per share, with a total value of $156,510.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,962.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 15,728 shares of company stock valued at $279,069. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HR. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.17.

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

