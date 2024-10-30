State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $4.06 Million Stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $4,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNO. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 331.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $55,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 61.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Compass Point upped their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised Vornado Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.80.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $42.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.63. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.36 and a fifty-two week high of $44.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 475.22 and a beta of 1.65.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.37). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $450.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.