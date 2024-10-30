State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $4.21 Million Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,811 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $4,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 4,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,049,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 137.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 3,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 68 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $1,400.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,363.75.
In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,422.97, for a total transaction of $1,422,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,459.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,401.00, for a total transaction of $350,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $6,884,514. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,422.97, for a total value of $1,422,970.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,459.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:MTD opened at $1,297.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,410.54 and a 200-day moving average of $1,394.94. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $928.49 and a 52 week high of $1,546.93. The company has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.14.
Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.00 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $946.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.13 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.95% and a negative return on equity of 575.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.34 EPS for the current year.
Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.
