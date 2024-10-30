State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $4.30 Million Position in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $4,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,518,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,081,000 after purchasing an additional 421,908 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in TD SYNNEX by 57.9% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 16,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 6,207 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in TD SYNNEX during the first quarter worth about $57,981,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 20.3% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 31,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 5,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $967,000. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays increased their price target on TD SYNNEX from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.75.

NYSE:SNX opened at $122.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.48. TD SYNNEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.12 and a fifty-two week high of $133.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.41.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.06. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $14.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. TD SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.70%.

In related news, insider David R. Vetter sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.14, for a total transaction of $2,462,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,381 shares in the company, valued at $8,174,156.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider David R. Vetter sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.14, for a total transaction of $2,462,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,174,156.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 11,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total value of $1,260,111.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,966.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,837 shares of company stock worth $8,904,751. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

