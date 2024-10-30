State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $5.06 Million Stock Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $5,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CASY. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 22.5% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $398.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $377.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $361.79. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $266.55 and a one year high of $401.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 0.80.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.29. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.89%.

In other news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.24, for a total transaction of $1,140,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,438,890.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Casey’s General Stores news, CEO Darren M. Rebelez sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.54, for a total transaction of $5,056,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,655,284.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.24, for a total transaction of $1,140,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,044 shares in the company, valued at $3,438,890.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

CASY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.09.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

