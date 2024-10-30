State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $5.22 Million Holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $5,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COKE. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the first quarter worth $587,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,112,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,179,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COKE opened at $1,209.61 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a twelve month low of $628.00 and a twelve month high of $1,376.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,297.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,122.17.

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $20.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 44.83% and a net margin of 7.52%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola Consolidated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

