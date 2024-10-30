State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $5,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter worth $26,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 278.7% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 1,209.1% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 81.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of HWM opened at $100.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a PE ratio of 48.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.46. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.19 and a 12 month high of $106.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.27.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 23.02% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Howmet Aerospace from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.50.

Insider Activity at Howmet Aerospace

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total transaction of $6,847,550.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,985,077.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $14,961,111.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,982,938.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total value of $6,847,550.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,985,077.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Articles

