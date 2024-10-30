State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Position in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 82,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.14% of Crane NXT worth $4,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Crane NXT by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Crane NXT in the first quarter worth about $263,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Crane NXT in the 1st quarter worth about $343,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Crane NXT during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Crane NXT in the 1st quarter valued at about $463,000. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crane NXT Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CXT opened at $55.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.32. Crane NXT, Co. has a 12-month low of $48.42 and a 12-month high of $64.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.03.

Crane NXT Announces Dividend

Crane NXT ( NYSE:CXT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.02. Crane NXT had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The business had revenue of $370.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CXT. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Crane NXT in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Crane NXT from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Crane NXT in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Crane NXT to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

Crane NXT Company Profile

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers’ important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

