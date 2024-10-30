State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 1,225 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,103 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $4,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 281.4% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 328 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 414.8% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 453 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Performance Food Group in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 65.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 884 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Performance Food Group stock opened at $81.76 on Wednesday. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $55.15 and a 1 year high of $83.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The food distribution company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Performance Food Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $596,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 162,987 shares in the company, valued at $12,152,310.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $596,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 162,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,152,310.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott E. Mcpherson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $1,866,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,185,774.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,500 shares of company stock worth $7,426,075. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on PFGC shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Performance Food Group from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.88.

Performance Food Group Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

