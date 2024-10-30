State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 1,415 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $5,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 260.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth $57,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LHX opened at $245.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $237.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.12. The stock has a market cap of $46.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $172.30 and a 12 month high of $258.89.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.32%.

In other news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.68, for a total value of $731,103.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,261,095.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LHX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $252.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research raised L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.50.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

