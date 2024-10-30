State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $4,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,882,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Snap-on by 10.9% in the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 499,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,683,000 after purchasing an additional 49,082 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 415,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,905,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.95, for a total transaction of $6,493,797.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,138,160.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.95, for a total value of $6,493,797.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,019 shares in the company, valued at $204,138,160.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.74, for a total value of $1,246,804.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,663,272.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,335 shares of company stock worth $14,706,082 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNA. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $290.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Snap-on from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Snap-on from $324.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Snap-on from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $345.40.

NYSE SNA opened at $333.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $291.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.30. The firm has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.98. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $252.21 and a twelve month high of $335.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Snap-on declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 8th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.29%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

