State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,845 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $5,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter valued at $1,221,000. Massachusetts Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 28,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 27.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 6,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.8% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 31,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IR stock opened at $97.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.39. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.51 and a 12-month high of $102.74.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.98%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IR. Barclays increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.17.

In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 15,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $1,380,290.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,543,473.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Elizabeth Meloy Hepding sold 7,500 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total transaction of $685,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,623.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 15,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $1,380,290.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,543,473.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,510 shares of company stock worth $7,108,005. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

