State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 12,580 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 34.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,580 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $4,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 339.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,180,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,373,000 after purchasing an additional 911,990 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 477,028.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 448,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,535,000 after buying an additional 448,407 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the second quarter valued at $49,000,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,955,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,062,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,059,000 after acquiring an additional 196,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Craig Arthur Steinke sold 30,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total transaction of $4,610,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,650,775.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Builders FirstSource Stock Down 7.1 %

BLDR stock opened at $171.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 2.06. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.24 and a 52 week high of $214.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.48. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on BLDR. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Baird R W raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $165.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $185.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.35.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

