State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 2,130 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Sysco were worth $4,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 23.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 500,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,636,000 after buying an additional 94,231 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the first quarter worth approximately $434,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in Sysco by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 20,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank & Trust Co. VA acquired a new position in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America cut their target price on Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.08.

Sysco Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:SYY opened at $74.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $64.28 and a one year high of $82.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.75. The company has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.20.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.51 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 102.09% and a net margin of 2.48%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.44%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

