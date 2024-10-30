State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 3,010 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,010 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $4,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in CBRE Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 190.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 2,830.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $130.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.94. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.12 and a 12-month high of $136.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 2.79%. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CBRE. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of CBRE Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 3,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total value of $360,534.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,836,704.41. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Vikramaditya Kohli sold 1,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total value of $116,947.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,538,019.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 3,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total transaction of $360,534.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,836,704.41. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,232 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,047. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

