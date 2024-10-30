State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 626 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $3,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IIPR. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2,085.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IIPR. Wolfe Research raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

NYSE:IIPR opened at $133.70 on Wednesday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.08 and a 52 week high of $138.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 18.06 and a current ratio of 18.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.43 and its 200-day moving average is $116.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.35.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.64). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 52.73% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $79.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

