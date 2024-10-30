State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 6,450 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,205 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,450 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $4,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 148.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter worth $68,000. 98.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $182.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.17 and a 12 month high of $186.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.60.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $559.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.37 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 17.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JKHY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $181.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Friday, September 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.11.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

