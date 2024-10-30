State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 654 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,169 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of SPS Commerce worth $4,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPS Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 140.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 171 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total transaction of $402,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,264,286.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPSC shares. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on SPS Commerce from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Northland Securities lowered shares of SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $205.00 to $209.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Northland Capmk lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.63.

SPSC stock opened at $172.80 on Wednesday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.87 and a 1 year high of $218.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $192.17 and a 200 day moving average of $190.73. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.68 and a beta of 0.82.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $163.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

