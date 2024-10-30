State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 754 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,801 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $4,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter valued at $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

AWI stock opened at $140.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.96 and a 200-day moving average of $122.28. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.25 and a fifty-two week high of $142.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.07. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The firm had revenue of $365.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This is an increase from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.12%.

AWI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $122.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

