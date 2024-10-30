State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 765 Shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $4,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in SPX Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPX Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in SPX Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in SPX Technologies by 965.0% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in SPX Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPXC opened at $159.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $158.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.90 and a 52 week high of $173.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.21.

SPX Technologies ( NYSE:SPXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.17. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $501.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Oppenheimer downgraded SPX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

