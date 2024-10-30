State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 945 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $4,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MKL. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its stake in Markel Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 287,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $452,311,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 36.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 214,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $326,124,000 after purchasing an additional 57,528 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Markel Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 113,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $178,931,000 after buying an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Markel Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 85,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,441,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Markel Group by 15.4% during the second quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 85,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $134,320,000 after buying an additional 11,357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Markel Group stock opened at $1,564.45 on Wednesday. Markel Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,295.65 and a 12-month high of $1,670.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,568.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,565.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.73.

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $25.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.76 by $5.19. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 13.00%. Analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 91.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MKL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Markel Group from $1,590.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,986.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,435.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,643.50.

In other Markel Group news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham purchased 20 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,512.50 per share, with a total value of $30,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,123,787.50. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

