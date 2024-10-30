State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 25.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,745 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $4,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 128.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 6,206 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 5,742 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 47.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 14,170 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 136.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 67,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 38,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 181.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 8,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $75.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.10 and a 200 day moving average of $63.13. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.06 and a 52 week high of $75.96. The company has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.26 and a beta of -0.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total value of $55,086.99. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,121.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 2,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $135,810.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,070,666.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total value of $55,086.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,121.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 188,477 shares of company stock worth $12,842,978 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group raised Zoom Video Communications to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.32.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ZM

Zoom Video Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.