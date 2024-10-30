Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Stericycle Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $61.03 on Friday. Stericycle has a 12-month low of $37.78 and a 12-month high of $61.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 160.61, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stericycle

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,667,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,732,000 after buying an additional 679,974 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Stericycle by 12.4% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,460,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,766,000 after purchasing an additional 271,025 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Stericycle by 7.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,171,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,238,000 after purchasing an additional 142,814 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Stericycle during the second quarter worth $83,010,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,596,000. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.