StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd.

Aptevo Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APVO opened at $0.30 on Wednesday. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $13.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.49.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.93) by $0.26. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptevo Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 749,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 18.36% of Aptevo Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 8.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage research and development biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. It develops its products using ADAPTIR and ADAPTIR-FLEX platforms to generate monospecific, bispecific, and multi-specific antibody candidates capable of enhancing the human immune system against cancer cells.

Featured Articles

