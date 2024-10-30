StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences stock opened at $0.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.26. Aptose Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $3.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average is $0.71.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.15.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aptose Biosciences stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. ( NASDAQ:APTO Free Report ) (TSE:APS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,713,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 9.46% of Aptose Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

