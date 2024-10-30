StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TNXP opened at $0.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.84. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $22.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $23.06 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.08.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported ($19.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($9.91) by ($9.37). The company had revenue of $2.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 million. Tonix Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,196.11% and a negative return on equity of 158.27%. On average, equities analysts predict that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Free Report) by 260.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242,358 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.40% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 82.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

