StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Universal Security Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UUU opened at $1.35 on Monday. Universal Security Instruments has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $5.20.

Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a negative return on equity of 19.80% and a negative net margin of 5.63%.

About Universal Security Instruments

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the marketing and distribution of safety and security products in the United States. The company offers a line of safety alarms units, including replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.

