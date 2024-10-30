Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Sells 64 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $837,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 6,927 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 13.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,033,504 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $339,982,000 after acquiring an additional 245,575 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,868 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 30,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $204.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $114,576.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,264,112. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $114,576.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,334 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,112. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.66, for a total transaction of $3,772,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,159,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,126,319.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,426 shares of company stock worth $35,993,340 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $171.14 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $123.88 and a one year high of $193.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.