T. Rowe Price Group (TROW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.30 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $112.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.72. The company has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.41. T. Rowe Price Group has a twelve month low of $88.55 and a twelve month high of $122.27.

TROW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.00.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $50,689.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,831.47. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $50,689.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,831.47. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total value of $1,230,772.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,712,255.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

