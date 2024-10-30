Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Stock Rating Lowered by TD Cowen

TD Cowen downgraded shares of Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. TD Cowen currently has $52.00 price objective on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TPR. Bank of America raised their price target on Tapestry from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Tapestry from $51.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Tapestry from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Tapestry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TPR

Tapestry Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE TPR opened at $49.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.53. Tapestry has a 12 month low of $25.99 and a 12 month high of $51.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tapestry

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry during the first quarter valued at $35,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in Tapestry during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Tapestry by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 935 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Tapestry by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

About Tapestry

(Get Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.