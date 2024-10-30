TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. Buys 219,731 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 868.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 245,042 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 219,731 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 3.8% of TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $42,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Broadcom alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leeward Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 82 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 2,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of AVGO opened at $179.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.27. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.72 and a 52 week high of $186.42. The firm has a market cap of $834.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 184.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $8,168,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,594,136.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $8,168,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,594,136.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $4,240,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 753,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,754,425.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 311,080 shares of company stock valued at $53,540,590 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Broadcom from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. William Blair initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Broadcom from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. TD Cowen raised Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.54.

Get Our Latest Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.