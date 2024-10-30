TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Holdings Boosted by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSI. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 577,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 113,047 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 413.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 237,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 191,558 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 147,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 7,462 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $490,000. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 18,780 shares in the last quarter. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCW Strategic Income Fund stock opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.86. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.49 and a 12 month high of $5.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th.

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

